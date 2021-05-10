43 Ministers Take Oath in WB, Guv Sanctions Prosecution Against 2

Forty-three leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) were sworn-in as ministers in the West Bengal government on Monday, 10 May, more than a week after the party won a resounding majority in the state Assembly elections with 213 of the 292 seats.

According to reports, while 25 of these are incumbents, 18 are new faces. The latter category includes cricketer Manoj Tiwary, ex-IPS officer Humayun Kabir, Akhil Giri and Biplab Mitra.

The incumbents who will continue as ministers include Partha Chatterjee, Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas, Amit Mitra, Subrata Mukherjee, among others.