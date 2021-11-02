West Bengal Bypolls: TMC Sweeps All 4 Assembly Seats, BJP Comes in Second

The Trinamool Congress candidate from Gosaba, Subrata Mondal won the bypoll by a margin of 1,43,051 votes.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Nisith Pramanik had resigned from the Dinhata seat after he took over as the junior home minister at the Centre. Udayan Guha who contested from the seat in Cooch Behar won with a margin of 1,64,089 votes against Ashoke Mondal of the BJP.

Meanwhile, the seat in Santipur was vacated after BJP MP Jagannath Sarkar resigned from the assembly. The TMC candidate in Shantipur, Braja Kishor Goswami, won the bypolls by 64,675 votes, according to the Election Commission of India.

Former Kolkata Mayor Sovandeb Chattopadhyay won the seat in Khardaha by a margin of 93832 votes, defeating BJP's Joy Saha.