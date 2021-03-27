West Bengal: TMC, BJP to Meet EC Over ‘Rigging Of Poll’ Allegation

A 10-member Trinamool Parliamentary delegation led by Sudip Bandyopadhyay, leader Lok Sabha and Derek O'Brien, leader Rajya Sabha was scheduled to meet Election Commission in Kolkata at 12:00 noon on Saturday, 27 March.

The BJP delegation, too, led by National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, will meet the West Bengal Election chief at 2 PM.

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections began on earlier in the day, recording 24.61 percent voter turnout until 11 AM.

In a letter to the EC, O’Brien wrote: