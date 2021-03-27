West Bengal: TMC, BJP to Meet EC Over ‘Rigging Of Poll’ Allegation

A 10-member Trinamool Parliamentary delegation led by Sudip Bandyopadhyay, leader Lok Sabha and Derek O'Brien, leader Rajya Sabha was scheduled to meet Election Commission in Kolkata at 12:00 noon on Saturday, 27 March.
The BJP delegation, too, led by National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, will meet the West Bengal Election chief at 2 PM.
The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections began on earlier in the day, recording 24.61 percent voter turnout until 11 AM.
In a letter to the EC, O’Brien wrote:
BJP West Bengal Pres Dilip Ghosh responding to TMC’s allegations on rigging of polls said that the latter was ‘under pressure.’
The 30 of 294 seats polling in the first phase are spread across the districts of Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, East Midnapore and West Midnapore. This area is popularly known as the Jangalmahal and has a high Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe population.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined