WB Polls: Union Min Supriyo, Sitting MPs in BJP’s Candidates List

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, 14 March, released the names of over 60 candidates for the third and fourth phase of the eight-phase Assembly polls in West Bengal, including a Union minister and several sitting MPs elected in 2019.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo will contest from Tollygunge while Swapan Dasgupta is in the fray from the Tarakeshwar Assembly segment.