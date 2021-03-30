Ex-Cricketer & BJP Candidate Dinda Alleges Attack by ‘TMC Goons’

Ashoke Dinda, former India cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Moyna in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur, claimed that he was attacked by goons of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) during his campaign in the state on Tuesday, 30 March.
Dinda tweeted about the alleged incident, saying that it happened in Moyna constituency and uploaded a photo of a car, which appeared to be vandalised.
Speaking to PTI, his manager said that Dinda’s SUV was “attacked around 4.30 pm by hundreds of goons wielding lathi and rods”, while the leader was on his way back from a roadshow.
The miscreants also allegedly threw stones at the SUV, injuring Dinda on his shoulder, according to the manager.
“The incident happened right in front of Moyna Bazar when we were returning from a roadshow. There was one local TMC goon, Shahjahan Ali, who along with others, numbering more than a hundred, attacked with lathi, rods and bricks,” he told PTI.
He went on to say that these “TMC goons” had blocked the roads, leaving no escape route. According to him, one of the bricks they hurled at the car shattered the front window, narrowly missing Dinda, who had managed to duck.
“TMC has no connection to the incident,” Giri said, according to PTI.
PTI reported that the Election Commission has asked for a report from the district administration over the incident.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined