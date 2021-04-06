WB Polls Phase 3: Voting Begins in 31 Seats, Mostly TMC Bastions

As the battle for Bengal rages on, polling began in the third phase of the Assembly elections in the state with 31 seats across three districts – South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly – casting their ballots.
Most of the 31seats are traditional Trinamool Congress (TMC) bastions with the party having won 29 of them in the 2016 Assembly elections.
Polling is yet to begin at booth number 129 of AC 200 in Arambag, Hooghly, according to ANI.
Swapan Dasgupta, who recently joined the BJP said that he is confident about hsi victory, as polling begins in his constituency Tarakeshwar.
“It is a new experience but I'm quietly confident. I don't necessarily have to show my confidence. In terms of support I've got from people, I think I'll win,” he said, as quoted by ANI.
The sixteen seats voting from South 24 Parganas include Basanti, Kultali, Kulpi, Raidighi, Mandirbazar, Jainagar, Baruipur Purba, Canning Paschim, Canning Purba, Baruipur Paschim, Magrahat Purba, Magrahat Paschim, Diamond Harbour, Falta, Satgachhia, and Bishnupur.
Published: 06 Apr 2021,07:05 AM IST