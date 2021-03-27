WB Polls: 7.7% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM, BJP-TMC Trade Barbs

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections began on Saturday, 27 March, recording 7.72 percent voter turnout until 9 AM.
The 30 of 294 seats polling in the first phase are spread across the districts of Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, East Midnapore and West Midnapore. This area is popularly known as the Jangalmahal and has a high Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe population.
TMC MP Derek O'Brien said that Bengal’s daughter will defeat the ‘traitor’ in his own backyard in Nandigram.
“TMC will win Bengal. Bengal's daughter will defeat Bengal's traitor in his own backyard at Nandigram, members of tourist gang will continue to do what they do best – try and destroy institutions in India,” O’Brien said.
Two security personnel were injured in a firing incident at East Midnapore’s Satsatmal, Bhagwanpur Assembly constituency, earlier today, ahead of voting for West Bengal polls.
“Those associated with TMC trying to terrorise people in Argoal panchayat area,” claims Anup Chakraborty, BJP District President, reported ANI.
BJP candidate from West Midnapore Samit Das alleged that TMC workers were ‘creating disturbance.’
“Voting underway smoothly in Midnapore town. But, at some places in rural areas, TMC workers are trying to create a disturbance. At booth Number 266, 267, 7-8 TMC workers entered the booth to influence the voters. We've complained to EC,” Das told ANI.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urges citizens to vote in large numbers.
A vehicle caught fire under ‘mysterious circumstances’ as it was returning after delivering food to the polling workers in Purulia last night, reported ANI.
The driver has been taken for questioning. More details awaited.
Prime Minister requests voters in West Bengal to "exercise their franchise in record numbers" as phase one voting begins.
The first phase of polling for West Bengal Assembly elections begins in 30 seats.
Historically, Jangalmahal has been one of the most politically turbulent, backward and under-represented areas in West Bengal.
The area is especially known for the massive Maoist insurgencies and violence that shook the place from the 90s to about 2011.
In Lok Sabha elections of 2019, the BJP swept the Jangalmahal districts, almost entirely winning districts like Purulia and Bankura. The saffron party managed to swing the tribal and SC votes to its favour, ultimately winning 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state.
In the 2021 state elections, therefore, the Trinamool Congress is looking to win back lost ground, as is the Left-Congress alliance.
These elections in Bengal will go down in history as the first in the state where voting along caste lines has been openly discussed.
Both the BJP and the TMC have made concerted efforts since the Lok Sabha elections to win over the scheduled tribe and scheduled caste votes in these districts.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 27 Mar 2021,07:19 AM IST