WB Polls: 7.7% Voter Turnout Till 9 AM, BJP-TMC Trade Barbs

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections began on Saturday, 27 March, recording 7.72 percent voter turnout until 9 AM.

The 30 of 294 seats polling in the first phase are spread across the districts of Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, East Midnapore and West Midnapore. This area is popularly known as the Jangalmahal and has a high Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe population.