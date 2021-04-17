WB Polls: Polling Agent Dies in Kamarhati; 16.15% Turnout So Far

A BJP polling agent at booth number 107 in the Kamarhati constituency died as the fifth phase of polling across 45 constituencies in six districts of West Bengal began on Saturday, 17 April, amid a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases. The EC has sought a report over the same.
A 16.15%. voter turnout has been recorded till 9.30 am.
Districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri in north Bengal and the districts of Nadia, Purba Bardhaman, and North 24 Parganas in south Bengal are polling in this phase.
While the Hills of north Bengal have been a BJP bastion since before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, with the BJP winning all Hills seats in that election, the other three districts have largely remained TMC bastions.
Election Commission has decided to ban rallies, public meetings and streetplays in poll-bound West Bengal from 7 pm to 10 am.
Silence period for the remaining phases has also been extended from 48 hours to 72 hours.
Despite the Trinamool Congress’ explicit request to club the remaining phases of election into one, the EC conducted an all party-meeting in West Bengal and announced that the poll-schedule should be maintained.
Remaining four phases of the poll will be held between 17 and 29 April.
West Bengal, on Friday, reported 6,910 new COVID-19 cases, 2,818 recoveries and 26 fatalities.
Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet Election Commission today in Kolkata, over Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee's purported audio clip on the Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar violence.
Four men were shot dead on Saturday, 10 April, in a clash with security forces outside a polling booth, during the fourth phase of state elections, triggering a blame game between the BJP and the TMC.
The Election Commission has sought a report over the sudden demise of a BJP polling agent at booth number 107 in the Kamarhati constituency.
The deceased agent's brother said, "His name is Abhijeet Samant. Nobody helped him, there is no facility for treatment here."
TMC leader Madan Mitra cast his vote at a polling booth in the Kamarhati constituency in the district of North 24 Parganas.
West Bengal Election 2021 LIVE
Polling in the fifth phase of the mammoth eight-phase West Bengal election began on Saturday morning. Forty-five seats go to polls in this phase amid tight security, where over one crore voters will decide the fate of 342 candidates.
Due to the surge in COVID cases, the West Bengal Election Commission (EC), on Friday, 16 April, banned campaign rallies, public meetings from being held in the poll-bound state from 7 pm to 10 am, starting Friday, 16 April.
The silence period has been extended from 48 hours to 72 hours in each of the remaining phases in West Bengal, informed EC. During the silence period, parties and candidates cannot hold rallies and meetings.
On Thursday, 15 April, Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had urged the Election Commission of India to conduct the remaining phases of the Assembly elections in the state in one go, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.
In a letter to the EC, the BJP, opposed Banerjee’s suggestion to club all phases, asserting that to ensure a level playing field, the EC must hold the remaining phases as per schedule.
The EC on Thursday, dismissed all speculations regarding the clubbing of the last three phases of assembly elections in West Bengal.
Published: 17 Apr 2021,07:07 AM IST