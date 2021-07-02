WB Post-Poll Violence: Ruckus in Assembly Interrupts Guv's Speech

News agency PTI cited Assembly sources as claiming that on being unable to speak, Dhankhar tabled his speech in the House and left. The governor was reportedly escorted by Speaker Biman Banerjee and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as he left the Assembly premises.



Later during the day, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari told the press that the BJP legislators were forced to protest as there was no mention of post-poll violence in the speech copy circulated among the MLAs.