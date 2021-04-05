Mamata is Fighting All Alone: Jaya Bachchan Campaigns For TMC

Samajwadi Party MP and actor Jaya Bachchan will campaign for the ruling Trinamool Congress in the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections from Monday, 5 April, party leaders said.
Bachchan, who landed at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport late on Sunday and was welcomed by senior party leaders Derek O’Brien and Chandrima Bhattacharya, lauded TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, according to PTI.
Bacchan, also, according to PTI, informed that she was campaigning for TMC on the instruction of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
On Friday, Bachchan is expected attend a roadshow in Tollygunge, where BJP MP Babul Supriyo will go up against TMC leader Arup Biswas.
“I welcome her (Bachchan) in West Bengal. Though I don’t have family relations with her, she knows me very well. She will speak against BJP, but she will never say anything against me,” Supriyo, the BJP candidate told ANI on Friday.
In the eight-phase election, 60 constituencies have already gone to polls in the first two phases, with the remaining 234 seats to go to polls in the next six phases till 29 April.
Addressing a rally in Debanandapur, Hooghly, on Monday, TMC leader and chief minister Mamata Banerjee attacked BJP saying, “Can't you find a local candidate to contest elections? They (BJP) don't have locals. All their people have been borrowed from either TMC or CPM,” ANI quoted.
The leader went on to say that those who can't even pronounce ‘Sonar Bangla’ properly, can’t rule Bengal.
Questioning the lengthy elections in the state, even as the country witnesses a second wave of the COVID infection, Banerjee said, “What was the need for an eight-phase election? It was done by the BJP mandal. Given the present situation, shouldn't they have wrapped up the election within a short period?”
“I shall win Bengal on one leg and in the future, will get victory in Delhi on two legs,” the CM claimed.
(With inputs from ANI, Hindustan Times)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 05 Apr 2021,03:15 PM IST