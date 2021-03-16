WB Polls: BJP Workers Protest, Leaders Heckled Post Candidate List

The Kolkata election office of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, 16 March, saw a mob of agitated party workers revolting against the BJP’s candidate list for the West Bengal Assembly elections. Senior leaders Mukul Roy, Arjun Singh and Shiv Prakash were heckled by protesters for fielding a high number of former Trinamool leaders as the party’s candidates.

Dramatic visuals from Hastings displayed hundreds of people, both men and women, screaming, jostling, pushing and kicking barricades, in an attempt to force their way into the BJP’s election office. Heavy police personnel was deployed to manage the escalating situation.

Several other BJP offices in the districts were also ransacked, NDTV reported.