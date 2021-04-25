2 WB Union Ministers Test COVID +ve, TMC Candidate Passes Away

Babul Supriyo tested positive for COVID for the second time.
Both the Union Ministers of West Bengal tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, 25 April while a TMC assembly poll candidate passed away due to the disease.
Bharatiya Janata Party's Assembly poll candidate from Tollygunge, Babul Supriyo, tested positive for the second time while Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Debasree Chaudhuri, also said that she was showing “mild symptoms”.
Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress candidate from Khardah, Kajal Sinha, passed away due to the infection.
Supriyo stated that he won't be able to vote in Asansol on Monday, in the phase-seven of the West Bengal Assembly polls, adding that his wife, too, had tested positive.
He added that he will do his duties from his room and support with his candidates “mentally in every way possible”.
The two-time MP from Asansol had gone into self-isolation in August 2020 after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah, who had then tested positive for COVID.
Meanwhile, Sinha, passed away on Sunday morning due to COVID-19.
TMC leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter to express her grief over Sinha’s death, who had "dedicated his life to serving people".
Sinha had been undergoing treatment at Beliaghata ID Hospital in Kolkata and passed away after being on ventilation for three days.
Several TMC candidates, including Madan Mitra, Sashi Panji and Mamatabala Thakur, had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.
The West Bengal Assembly polls will reach its seventh phase on 26 April with 36 assembly seats going up for grabs.
