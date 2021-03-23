WB Polls: AIMIM to Declare Number of Candidates on 27 March

Owaisi told news agency ANI that information regarding the number of seats will be announced in a public meeting at Sagerdighi. Further, he said that this decision was a result of a political discussion between his party and Furfura Sharif peerzada Abbas Siddiqui, ANI reported.

With Furfura Sharif's Indian Secular Front’s (ISF) alliance with the Left and Congress parties under the Sanjukta Morcha, the state is set to witness a three-sided contest in its polls with Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress-Left alliance and BJP in the fray.