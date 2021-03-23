WB Polls: AIMIM to Declare Number of Candidates on 27 March

Lok Sabha MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen’s (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday, 23 March said that his party will contest the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, adding that his party will announce the number of seats it will contest in on 27 March.
Owaisi told news agency ANI that information regarding the number of seats will be announced in a public meeting at Sagerdighi. Further, he said that this decision was a result of a political discussion between his party and Furfura Sharif peerzada Abbas Siddiqui, ANI reported.
With Furfura Sharif's Indian Secular Front’s (ISF) alliance with the Left and Congress parties under the Sanjukta Morcha, the state is set to witness a three-sided contest in its polls with Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress-Left alliance and BJP in the fray.
The West Bengal Assembly polls, which are scheduled to take place in eight phases, will commence on 27 March. In the first phase, 30 Assembly seats will go to polls, and results will be announced on 2 May 2021.
(With inputs from ANI)
Published: undefined