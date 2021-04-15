WB COVID Surge | Hold Remaining Poll Phases in One Go: CM to EC

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 15 April, urged the Election Commission of India to conduct the remaining phases of the Assembly elections in the state in one go, in view of the huge surge in COVID-19 cases.

She also pointed out, in her tweet, that she was firmly opposed to the Election Commission’s decision to conduct the elections in eight phases in the first place.



“Amid an ongoing pandemic, we firmly opposed Election Commission’s decision to conduct WB polls in 8 phases. Now, in view of the huge surge in #COVID19 cases, I urge the ECI to consider holding the remaining phases in ONE go. This will protect the people from further exposure to COVID-19.”