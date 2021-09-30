‘Hoping for Fair Elections’: Says BJP as Voting Begins at Bhabanipur

Polling began for the by-election to the Bhabanipur seat at 7 am on Thursday, 30 September, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting the polls and needs to win and become an MLA in order to remain the chief minister of West Bengal.

The polling started amid tight security and stringent COVID-19 measures, officials said.

Apart from south Kolkata's Bhabanipur, the by-polls are being held in Jangipur and Samserganj seats in Murshidabad district following the death of two candidates, with a total of 6,97,164 voters eligible to exercise their vote, NDTV reported.

Meanwhile, the votes will be counted on 3 October, while the voting will continue till 6 pm on Thursday.