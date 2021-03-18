TMC Writes to EC, Seeks Cancellation of Suvendu’s Nomination

This development comes following Suvendu Adhikari’s demand on Monday, which sought Banerjee's nomination papers to be cancelled.

He accused her of “suppression of facts”, saying that the CM’s nomination papers were illegal as she had failed to declare six criminal cases against her correctly.

He said, "In her nomination, Trinamool Congress candidate Mamata Banerjee has not given information about five cases filed against her in various police stations in Assam, including Geeta Nagar and Pan Bazaar in 2018. All the cases against her have been filed for her inflammatory speech over the NRC.”

Former associates Suvendu Adhikari and CM Mamata Banerjee are contesting for the high-stakes Nandigram seat. Adhikari had defected to the BJP in December 2020.

West Bengal will go to polls in a mammoth eight phases, beginning on 27 March.