TMC Registers Complaint With EC Over PM Modi’s Bangladesh Visit

TMC’s complaint to the EC noted that PM Modi took Santanu Thakur, a BJP MP on the Bangladesh visit who holds no official position in the government of India, instead of an all-party representative or members of any other party like TMC or Congress.

PM Modi visited Orakundi, the birthplace of Matua sect founder Harichand Thakur, which was extensively featured by the media, giving the party leverage with the Matua community, a dominant voter base in North 24-Parganas, as the West Bengal elections have rolled out.

TMC’s complaint urged the EC to “censure” and take “deterrent punitive action” against PM Modi for misusing his official position to interfere in the West Bengal elections from foreign soil.