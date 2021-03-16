Amid Row Over Joining BJP, Swapan Dasgupta Resigns as RS MP

Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta on Tuesday, 16 March, tendered resignation from his post just days after he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal.

The BJP has fielded him as its candidate for the Tarakeshwar seat.

“I have resigned from the Rajya Sabha today to commit myself totally to the fight for a better Bengal. I hope to file my nomination as a BJP candidate for the Tarakeshwar Assembly seat in the next few days,” Dasgupta announced on Twitter.