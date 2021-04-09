After Mamata, EC Notice to Suvendu Adhikari for ‘Communal’ Speech

Following a complaint from Communist Part of India member Kavita Krishnan, the Election Commission of India has sent a letter to Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari over a alleged “hate speech” delivered by the candidate from Nandigram during a political rally addressed by him on 29 March in Nandigram, reports Hindustan Times.

In a notice issued on Thursday, 8 April, the commission has flagged the usage of words like ‘begum’ and ‘Mini-Pakistan’, by employing which Adhikari had tried to suggest that voting for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee – his arch-rival in the Nandigram seat – would turn the state into a ‘mini-Pakistan.’