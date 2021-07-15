Suvendu Adhikari Asks SC to Shift Mamata's Poll Plea Out of Bengal

Justice Shampa Sarkar is currently hearing the election petition of the chief minister. The Calcutta High Court had issued notice to Adhikari in the matter and asked him to preserve the documents connected with the election during the pendency of the petition.



On July 7, Justice Kausik Chanda of the high court had recused himself from hearing Banerjee's petition against Adhikari's win from Nandigram. Taking exception to the manner, in which his recusal was sought, Justice Chanda had imposed a cost of Rs 5 lakh on Banerjee.



Seeking Justice Chanda's recusal, it was claimed that he was an active member of the BJP till his appointment as the Additional Solicitor General of India in 2015. Apprehensions of bias were cited in the adjudication of the election petition. Justice Chanda said he was never a convenor of the BJP Legal Cell but appeared in many cases representing the party before the Calcutta High Court.