Denied Ticket, Former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee Quits BJP

Former Mayor of Kolkata Sovan Chatterjee, who jumped ship from Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2018, quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, 14 March, just days ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. The announcement comes after Chatterjee was denied a ticket from his traditional assembly seat of Behala East.

The BJP decided to field actor Payal Sarkar, who joined the BJP only on 25 February, from the Behala East assembly constituency.