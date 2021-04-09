SC Refuses to Entertain Plea for CBI Probe Into ‘Attack’ on Mamata

The Supreme Court on Friday, 9 April, refused to entertain the plea seeking a CBI probe into the incident at Nandigram, in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked and had injured her leg.
The top court Bench, led by the Chief Justice of India, asked the petitioner to approach the Calcutta High Court.
The plea had also, along with a CBI probe into the incident, sought guidelines from the court and directions for investigation of similar incidents in the future which could an impact on the electoral machinery.
THE INCIDENT
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee claimed to have been ‘attacked’ while campaigning in Nandigram on 10 March. The doctor treating her said that she had suffered severe bone injuries on her ankle and shoulder. She was discharged from the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Friday, 12 March, two days after she was injured.
In the aftermath of the attack, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had written to the Election Commission (EC) alleging "a deep-rooted conspiracy” to take Banerjee’s life and linked it to the sudden dismissal of the Bengal police chief a day before, for which the party had blamed the BJP.
(With inputs from Live Law.)
