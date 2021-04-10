BJP Shares Audio Clip of Prashant Kishor ‘Conceding’ to BJP in WB

Kishor is then asked who the Matua community is voting for, to which he replies: “Matuas will be predominantly voting for the BJP, not as unitedly as they did in the Lok Sabha. I think it will vote 75 percent for the BJP and 25 percent for TMC. We have conducted a survey asking who will you vote for and who will form the government. The answer to 'who will form government' is predominantly BJP. We analysed why it was so and realised that those who are BJP voters will anyway say the BJP will come to power. The 15% voters who are are with the Left – two-thirds of them believe the BJP forming the government. So, you will always hear a majority saying that the BJP is coming to power.”

“The Left supporters say whatever happens, if the BJP comes to power, at least we will be back in business, at least Mamata will lose. This is a matter of perception. The substantive issue on the ground is people think BJP does not have workers on the ground. That is not true. The BJP has many workers on the ground and they may all be imported from the Left but they are working dedicatedly for the BJP. There is no area in Bengal where BJP does not have strong cadre," he is heard saying.

A journalist then asks who exactly is voting for the TMC if all are voting for the BJP, to which he replied: “I have said that 50-55 percent Hindus are voting for the BJP.”