Tikait in Poll-Bound Bengal, To Attend Mahapanchayat at Nandigram

Farmers’ union leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday, 13 March, reached West Bengal’s Nandigram to campaign against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the Assembly elections in the state in two weeks time.

“After 22 January, we have not met the government. We are unable to find the government in New Delhi so we are travelling where the Centre if fighting elections on farmers issues,” said Tikait at a rally at Kolkata’s Mayo Road before heading to Nandigram.

In an attempt to keep up the pressure of the protests on the BJP government against the three contentious farm laws, Tikait will attend a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Nandigram, from where CM Mamata Banerjee is contesting the election.

Speaking to a crowd of farmers in Nandigram, Tikait stated that “for the past 100 days, farmers around the Delhi borders have been protesting the farms laws but the Centre has not headed to our demands. This protest has to be spread out across India. You would need to break barricades. You have to participate in this protest.”