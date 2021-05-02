‘Prohibit Victory Celebrations Immediately’: EC Writes to States

With counting of votes underway in four states and one Union territory for the 2021 Assembly polls, the Election Commission (EC) has written to Chief Secretaries of all states asking them to “prohibit victory celebrations urgently.”

As per news agency ANI the EC has directed that the responsible officers and SHOs must be placed under suspension and disciplinary action must be initiated against them.

The Commission stated that the celebrations are in contravention of directions issued by the EC on 28 April.