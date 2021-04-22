Phase 6 of Assembly Polls Underway in West Bengal Amid COVID Surge

The six-phase of assembly elections in West Bengal got underway amid tight security, and a surge of COVID cases on Thursday, 22 April. 17.19 percent voter turnout has been recorded till 9.30 am, ANI reported.
Polling for 43 constituencies in four districts has started wherein 10,409,948 voters will decide the fate of 306 candidates, including 27 women.
Of the 43 constituencies, 17 are in the North 24 Parganas district, eight in Purba Bardhaman and nine in Nadia and Uttar Dinajpur each.
As many as 14,480 polling booths have been set up, as per NDTV. BJP and TMC are contesting all 43 seats. In the Left-Cong alliance, Congress has fielded 12 candidates, CPI(M) 23, All India Forward Bloc (AIFB) four and CPI two. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded 37 candidates.
PM Modi urged voters to "exercise their franchise" and vote on Thursday morning.
West Bengal BJP Vice-President Arjun Singh, his son and BJP’s Bhatpara candidate Pawan Singh cast their votes at booth number 144 in Jagatdal of North 24 Parganas, as per ANI.
West Bengal is conducting the Assembly polls in eight phases, making it the most drawn-out state election in the state. The seventh phase will be held on 26 April, and the final phase on 29 April. Results of the polls will be declared on 2 May.
Meanwhile, Bengal saw 10,784 new COVID cases on Wednesday, up 13 times since polls began on 27 March.
Published: 22 Apr 2021,08:08 AM IST