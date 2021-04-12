‘Party Crossing All Lines’: PM Modi Takes a Dig at Mamata, TMC

In Kalyani, the PM went on to say, “I met a person from the Matua community in Bangladesh recently, who said I'm India's first PM who came to seek Harichand Thakur's blessings in Orakandi. Didi didn't like my Orakandi visit,” accusing Banerjee of spewing hatred towards Dalits.

Targeting TMC’s policies, the PM said that Didi had promised to make Kalyani a theme city, but due to corruption and ‘tolabaaz’ (extortion), her poor policies have pushed it behind by years.

At the rally in Barasat, the PM reiterated his accusation, saying, “For today's situation of Didi and her party, it has been said 'vinash kale vipareet buddhi' (when the time of one’s destruction comes, his or her mind thinks the opposite of what it should). This is why Didi has picked up a kind of open fight against Modi along with Bengal's SC, ST, OBC communities,” ANI quoted.

He added that people of Bengal had shown him the results early, in the first four phases of the elections, which bothered the CM a lot.

People of West Bengal can understand her (Mamata’s) intention. She knows that a huge number of votes are being cast for BJP. This is why she is against high voting percentage,” the PM said, ANI quoted.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi had campaigned in Bardhaman and referred to the minister by saying "Didi o Didi" , a dig which had been condemned by members of the Trinamool Congress on a previous occasion.