‘Outsiders’ Only Those Sent to Stoke Trouble in Bengal: CM Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, 24 March, said that “outsiders”, as per her party, are only those people who are sent from other states to foment trouble before elections, not those who have been living in West Bengal since ages.
Mamata Banerjee according to PTI said:
She further clarified that those who originally hailed from other parts of the country, but had been living in West Bengal for ages, were not outsiders but her “own people”.
Her party has, as per PTI, labelled BJP leaders from other states who have come into poll-bound Bengal for canvassing, as outsiders.
Further, according to PTI, Mamata Banerjee hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said:
She further asked what happened to PM Modi’s alleged promises of crediting Rs 15 lakh to everyone''s bank accounts. She also asked:
“Why should an LPG cylinder cost Rs 900? Why is kerosene scarce? What is the fate of the Ujjwala scheme?”
She went on to question PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s purported silence on farmers protest and say:
“Is Modi concerned only about a large industrial group and not agriculturists?" Banerjee, as per PTI, asked.
Mamata Banerjee also cited implementation of state government projects like Kanyashree, Sabuj Sathi and Swasthya Sathi and stated that she delivers what she promises, while PM Modi fails to do so.
On BJP’s promise of constituting the seventh pay commission for West Bengal state government employees, if elected, Mamata Banerjee, according to PTI, said:
"First answer why the PSUs are being closed down and at whose behest? You are rendering lakhs of people unemployed. People don't trust you."
(With inputs from PTI.)
