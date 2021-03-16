Swapan Dasgupta Must Be Disqualified for Joining BJP: Mahua Moitra

According to the Constitution, a member nominated to the House by the President is allowed to join a political party if he/she does so within the first six months of taking seat in the House.

“A nominated member of a House shall be disqualified for being a member of the House if he joins any political party after the expiry of six months from the date on which he takes his seat after complying with the requirements of Article 99 or, as the case may be, Article 188,” reads paragraph 2 (3) of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.