Muslim Vote Bank Slipping From TMC’s Grasp: PM Modi Slams WB CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 6 April, slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that her appeal to the Muslim minority against the division of their votes proves that she has lost the confidence of her vote bank.

While addressing a rally in North Bengal’s Cooch Behar district, the PM said, “Recently, you appealed for Muslim unity and said their votes should not divide. It shows that Muslim vote bank, which you considered as your strength, has slipped out of our hands. It shows that you have lost the poll,” ANI reported.

The PM continued to slam the CM, saying, "Didi, you are abusive towards the Election Commission. But had we asked the Hindus to unite and vote for BJP, we would have got eight or ten notices from the Election Commission,” NDTV reported.

This comes following the entry of two Muslim leaders – AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and a religious leader from Furfura Sharif – in the polls.