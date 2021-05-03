MHA Asks West Bengal Govt for Report on Post-Election Violence

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday, 3 May, sought a report from the West Bengal government on the post election violence in the state allegedly targeting Opposition political workers.
The Home Ministry in a letter to the West Bengal Chief Secretary has asked him to submit a detailed report on the violence that broke out in parts of the state on Sunday evening while trends and results from the Assembly election were pouring in.
The vehicle of Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, was also reportedly attacked.
The BJP, meanwhile, has announced a nationwide dharna on 5 May in light of the violence, the party’s Twitter handle said on Monday.
The BJP also said that party president JP Nadda would visit the state on 4 and 5 May in view of the violence and meet the families of affected party workers.
Trinamool Congress leaders, however, said they had nothing to do with any such incidents in West Bengal and urged people to maintain peace and follow COVID-19 protocols, the report said.
(With inputs from IANS.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined