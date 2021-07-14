Mamata's Nandigram Poll Plea: HC Issues Notice to Suvendu Adhikari

Justice Chanda had recused herself from the matter, after the petitioner had raised an objection claiming that the judge had been close to the BJP when he was a lawyer.

Banerjee on 18 June wrote to the Calcutta High Court, urging that her petition be re-assigned to a different judge.

“My client has been made aware that the Hon'ble Justice Kaushik Chanda was an active member of the BJP. Thus, in the event the Hon'ble Judge takes up the election petition, there will be reasonable apprehension in my client's mind of bias on the part of the hon'ble judge in favour of the respondent and/or against my client,” the letter read.