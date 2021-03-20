Mamata Looted for 10 Yrs, BJP Can Bring Asol Poribortan: PM in WB

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, 20 March, addressed a rally in West Bengal’s Kharagpur ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to begin next week, with the cry of “iss baar, BJP sarkar” (this time, a BJP government).

“It is an honour that you have come to bless the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) in such large numbers. It clearly sends a message of ‘Bengal mein iss baar BJP sarkar,’” he said.

Continuing his attack on the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, PM Modi said that the government had deprived the state of development for 10 years.