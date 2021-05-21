Mamata Likely To Contest From Bhawanipore, Sitting MLA Resigns

“I am going to resign as the MLA of Bhawanipore seat. I will tender my resignation today. This is my decision as well as that of the party. I am happily abiding by it,” the agriculture minister told PTI.

Chattopadhyay was quoted as saying, "I am not under any pressure to resign. But I have come to know that Mamata Banerjee wants to contest from Bhawanipore. It is her seat, so she should contest from there only."

Saying that there’s no pressure, Chattopadhyay added that Chief Minister Banerjee had won twice from Bhawanipore and when he heard she wants to contest from here, he thought he should vacate his seat.