Suspect Malpractice: Mamata After Conflicting Reports on Nandigram

After reports claimed Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee won the prestige battle in West Bengal's Nandigram against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate and her former trusted lieutenant Suvendu Adhikari, conflicting reports said that the latter has actually won the poll.

The Election Commission is yet to declare the final results. Reacting to the reports, Banerjee said, “I accept people's verdict in Nandigram. I will not have to go there regularly now, I am saved that way. But I will move Court if necessary because I suspect certain malpractices have taken place.”

Nandigram is also the seat that first catapulted Banerjee to power in 2011.