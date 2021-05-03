Ahead of Oath-Taking on 5 May, Mamata Resigns as West Bengal CM

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee will take oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term on 5 May, TMC leader Partha Chatterjee said on Monday.

Meanwhile, Banerjee met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday and tendered her resignation as CM ahead of the formation of the new government.

“CM Mamata Banerjee called on me and submitted her resignation as CM and the same has been accepted. She has been requested to continue till alternative arrangements are made,” the governor said, according to ANI.

In an address to the media, Chatterjee said that all newly elected MLAs will also be sworn in by pro tem Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on 6 May.