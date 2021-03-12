West Bengal CVoter Poll: 44% Believe Mamata on ‘Attack’, 39% Don’t

Not surprisingly, over two thirds of TMC supporters said that they believe Banerjee with only 17 percent responding otherwise.

Among those who don’t identify with any of the four main political formations, 27.5 percent said that they believe Banerjee, 37.3 percent said that they believe the Opposition and 35.3 percent said “can’t say”. The higher percentage of people in this category believing the Opposition should worry the TMC.