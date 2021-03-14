Mamata Injury: Poll Observers Find No Conspiracy, EC to Take Call

The incident in Bengal's Nandigram in which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured was an accident and not a planned attack, according to the report of two poll observers submitted before the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday, 13 March, PTI reported.

The Election Commission (EC) is expected to take a call on Sunday on the report submitted into the Nandigram incident where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured.

According to PTI, a source at the Chief Electoral Officer's office said the report states that the incident which took place at Birulia bazar in Nandigram in East Midnapore district on 10 March after Banerjee filed her nomination had taken place "suddenly" though a "conspiracy theory" was spoken about.

The findings have been prepared by special observer Ajay Nayak and special police observer Vivek Dubey to West Bengal for the state election.