Mamata Banerjee Begins Dharna Over 24-Hour Campaigning Ban by EC

The EC, accusing the CM of "selective amnesia", noted that Mamata violated provisions under the Model Code of Conduct, Sections 123(3) and (3A) of the Representation of the People Act, and 1951 and 186, 189 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

“The commission hereby condemns such statements portent with serious law and order problems across the state and sternly warns Ms Banerjee and advises her to desist from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force,” the notice read.

The ban will be in force from 8 pm on 12 April till 8 pm on 13 April.