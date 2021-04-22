Will Reach Out Virtually: Mamata Cancels All Meets As COVID Surges

(Photo Courtesy: Meghna Prakash/The Quint)
Amid a horrific nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Supremo has cancelled all her pre-scheduled meetings in the state.
Taking to Twitter, Banerjee informed:
“In the wake of upsurge in COVID-19 cases across the country and the ECI Order dated 22nd April 2021, I am cancelling all my prescheduled meetings and we will reach out to the people virtually.
We will be sharing the updated schedule of the virtual meetings shortly.”
Th Chief Minister’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee has also followed suit and cancelled his rallies.
Hours after it was asked by the Calcutta High Court to act against the rising COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission issued new restrictions on campaigning in West Bengal.
The Commission, in its order, said it had noted "with anguish" that many political parties/candidates were still not adhering to the prescribed safety guidelines during public gatherings, thereby making this measure necessary.
These new rules still permit public meetings, but with not more than 500 people. Pad yatra, road-shows, bike or cycle rallies, are now among banned activities.
West Bengal reported 11,948 cases and 56 fatalities over the past 24 hours. India, meanwhile, on Thursday, 22 April reported 3,14,835 fresh COVID-19 cases – the highest one-day spike so far and also the world’s biggest daily spike.
