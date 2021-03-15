Make Mamata’s Medical Report Public, Bengal BJP Asks Poll Body

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) West Bengal Wing has demanded that the medical report of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee be made public, meeting the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in this regard in Kolkata on Sunday, 14 March, reported ANI.

The BJP delegation, in a letter to CEO, said that Banerjee first called the incident an attack, then accident, and then took out a procession on Sunday. “Her medical report should be made public as we suspect that doctors were influenced," BJP MP Arjun Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.