‘Is BJP Conspiring to Kill Me’: Mamata Asks in Bankura 

Another series of bouts between Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP campaigners, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took place in poll-bound West Bengal, on Tuesday, 16 March.

At a rally in Bankura, Banerjee reiterated that the attack on her was a conspiracy by the BJP to kill her. She questioned the Election Commission’s decision to remove her security in-charge.