In Photos: As Polling Begins, WB & Assam Turn Out in Huge Numbers
Assam recorded a voter turnout of 71.62 percent while Bengal saw a turnout of 77.99 percent till 5 pm in Phase 1.
People wait to cast votes at a polling station during the first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, at Sirshi in Jhargram. | (Image: PTI)
As phase 1 of polling began in West Bengal and Assam on Saturday, 27 March, voters in 30 constituencies of the former and 47 constituencies of the latter turned out in huge numbers to exercise their franchise.
Assam recorded a voter turnout of 71.62 percent while West Bengal saw a turnout of 77.99 percent till 5 pm in Saturday’s first phase, according to data from the Election Commission.
Tight security arrangements have been put in place across 12 districts in Assam as the state goes to polls.
Meanwhile, in Bengal, tensions ran high in East Midnapore after two security personnel were injured in a firing incident. The BJP has also accused TMC of ‘influencing voters’ in East Midnapore, and claimed that party leader Soumendu Adhikari’s vehicle was attacked in Contai.
Lalgarh: People wait in a long queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, at Chandrapur in Lalgarh.A security person stands guard as people wait in queues to cast votes at a polling station, during the first phase of Assembly polls in Midnapore.People wait to cast votes at a polling station during the first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, at Sirshi in Jhargram.Voters undergo thermal scanning, as precaution against COVID-19, while waiting to cast votes at a polling station, during the first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, at Sirshi in Jhargram.
Elderly voters show their marked fingers after casting votes during the first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, at Betkunduri in Jhargram.Security personnel stand guard at a polling station during the first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, at Betkunduri in Jhargram. Paramilitary jawans guard as people wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during the first phase of West Bengal Assembly elections, at Chandrapur in Lalgarh. A woman shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of Assam Assembly elections in Dibrugarh district.BJP candidate Manab Deka shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of Assam Assembly elections in Lakhimpur district.Nagaon: A poll official marks the finger of a voter with indelible ink as she arrives to cast her vote during the first phase of polling for Assam Assembly elections at Koliabor in Nagaon district.Elderly voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting votes during the first phase of State Assembly polls in Nagaon district.Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of Assam Assembly elections, in Dibrugarh district.Manik Khanikar, 83, arrives to cast vote at a pollingstation during the 1st phase of Assam Assembly elections, in Sivsagar district.BJP and AGP alliance candidate Atul Bora shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting vote at a polling station,during the first phase of Assam Assembly elections in Golaghat district
