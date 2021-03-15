Gyanwant Singh Appointed CM Mamata’s Security Chief Post Attack

Mamata Banerjee was allegedly attacked while campaigning in Nandigram on 10 March and the doctor treating her had earlier informed that she had suffered severe bone injuries on her ankle and shoulder.

She was discharged from the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata on Friday, 12 March, two days after she was injured.

In the aftermath of the attack, Trinamool Congress had written to the Election Commission alleging "a deep-rooted conspiracy” to take Banerjee’s life and linked it to the sudden dismissal of the Bengal police chief a day before, for which it had blamed the BJP.