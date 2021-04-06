EC Suspends Officer After EVMs Found at TMC Leader’s House in WB

The Election Commission has suspended a sector officer in West Bengal’s Howrah district after the latter – who was in possession of a reserve electronic voting machine (EVM) – spent a night at the residence of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, reported news agency ANI.

While the commission says that the “intactness of all seals” have been checked and the said EVMs and VVPATs have been taken out of service, it has assured of ‘severe action’ against all involved in the incident.