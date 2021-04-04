Mamata’s Nandigram Claims Factually Incorrect: EC Warns of Action

Rubbishing the claims made by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over voting in Nandigram, the Election Commission said her complaint was "factually incorrect" and "devoid of substance”.

The poll body also said that it was considering action against Banerjee under the relevant sections of the Model Code of Conduct and the Representation of the People Act.

Amid voting for the second phase of the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Banerjee on Thursday, 1 April, threatened to move the court, alleging that the Election Commission was not was not taking cognizance of the complaints by the Trinamool Congress (TMC).