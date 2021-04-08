EC Can Serve Me 10 Notices But My Reply Will Be the Same: Mamata

Addressing a public rally in Domjur, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday, 8 April, slammed the Election Commission. Banerjee, as per ANI, said, “Even if 10 show-cause notices are issued against me, my answer will remain the same. I am telling everyone to vote unitedly. There will be no division. Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians, must not give a single vote to them (BJP).”

The Election Commission had issued a notice to the West Bengal CM over her statement on 3 April appealing to Muslim voters to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and not let their vote be split. The EC has asked her to explain her stand within 48 hours, failing which it would take action.