‘Bermuda Shorts’ Jibe at CM Shows BJP Doesn’t Respect Women: TMC

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has expressed outrage over a remark by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh in which he suggested that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should wear ‘Bermuda shorts’ to display her injured leg, saying that it is a sign that Bengal BJP leaders cannot show respect to women.

Ghosh can purportedly, in a video, be heard saying at an election meeting in Purulia that since the Bengal CM’s cast was taken off and the foot was bandaged, she has been displaying her leg to everyone.

Further, Ghosh reportedly said: '"The CM wants to show her plastered leg to everyone. Why doesn't she just wear a pair of Bermudas, instead of draping a saree?... I have never seen anyone drape a saree like that.”