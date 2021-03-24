Didi Will Be Shown Door on 2 May: PM Modi at Contai Rally in WB

Ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in West Bengal’s Contai on Wednesday, 24 March.
Slamming Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Modi said, “Didi is talking about 'duare sarkar' (government at the doorstep), but she will be shown door on 2 May.”
Modi said that false accusations were being made to malign the image of Nandigram and the “people will give a befitting reply for the insults,” reported PTI. Banerjee on 10 March filed her candidacy from Nandigram constituency for the upcoming legislative polls.
Nandigram was the Assembly constituency of former TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari till he resigned from the Bengal Assembly and went on to join the BJP on 19 December. He had won the seat in 2016 as a TMC candidate.
Reiterating that BJP will free Bengal of every scheme of scams when voted to power, PM Modi attacked the TMC supremo and her nephew, Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee, over the Amphan relief that was looted through the “nephew window”.
PM Modi has been campaigning extensively for the BJP in poll-bound states and will go to Bihpuria and Sipajhar in Assam on Wednesday.
Home Minister Amit Shah on 21 March, released the BJP’s election manifesto at the party’s office in Kolkata. Emphasising that ‘Sonar Bangla’ is at the heart of BJP’s manifesto, Shah targeted the Trinamool government under Mamata, accusing the party of corruption in all sectors.
The BJP manifesto also promises to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in West Bengal. The Home Minister emphasised on strengthening border security using CCTV cameras and fencing, to stop cross-border infiltration.
The West Bengal Assembly election will be held from 27 March to 29 April in eight phases, following which the results will be declared on 2 May.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
