CM Mamata Banerjee Not to Campaign in Kolkata Over COVID Surge

In light of the surge of COVID-19 cases, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will not campaign in Kolkata for theongoing Assembly Elections anymore, said All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’Brien in a tweet on Sunday, 19 April.

The TMC supremo will only hold one symbolic 30-minute meeting on the last day of campaigning on 26 April, as per O’Brien.